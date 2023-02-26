Very bad news for Graham Potter as Chelsea’s best player comes off injured after 19 minutes

Chelsea have received a big blow in the opening 20 minutes of their clash with Tottenham as Thiago Silva has come off with a knee injury.

The incident happened 15 minutes into the match as the Brazilian defender and Harry Kane came together. The centre-back was on the ground for a significant amount of time before he tried to walk the injury off.

That, unfortunately, did not work and Thiago Silva was substituted after 19 minutes with Wesley Fofana taking his place at the heart of the Chelsea defence.

This will be a huge blow to Graham Potter as the veteran defender has been the Blues’ best player throughout this very tough season for the London club.

Thiago Silva hobbles off and is replaced by Wesley Fofana ? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2023

It is impossible to tell how serious the injury is as of now but being a knee injury, that will worry Potter and Chelsea fans massively.

Luckily for the Blues, they have adequate replacements for the Brazilian defender, but it will be hard to replicate the veteran’s influence on the pitch for the West London club this season.