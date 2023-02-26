(Video) Phil Jones claims Manchester United star is “the best player in the world”

Phil Jones has claimed that his Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford is the “best player in the world” on current form.

Jones was part of the Sky Sports punditry team despite still being a Manchester United player, and he was full of praise for one of his teammates.

Jones has claimed that Rashford is “the best player in the world” on current form, and it’s difficult to argue with the Manchester United defender.

? "On current form he's probably the best player in the world." ?? Phil Jones says Marcus Rashford deserves his success with the work he has been putting in behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/3YErP6FjCO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2023

Rashford has been in sensational form this season, particularly after the World Cup.