(Video) Bruno Guimaraes reduced to tears after emotional Carabao Cup final loss

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defeated Newcastle by two goals to nil and the occasion was a little too much for Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle were ninety minutes away from winning their first trophy in over 67 years, but they didn’t have enough to beat in-form Manchester United on the day.

Guimaraes couldn’t handle his emotions after the game and was visibly upset after his side lost the cup final.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “You should resign” – Roy Keane tells Ten Hag to resign after Carabao Cup final
(Video) Erik ten Hag dances with Lisandro Martinez and Antony after Manchester United’s cup win
“We want more and we need more” – Bruno Fernandes’ rally call for the rest of Man United’s season

You’d imagine with all their financial backing, it won’t be Guimaraes’ only chance to win a trophy with Newcastle.

More Stories Bruno Guimaraes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.