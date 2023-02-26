Manchester United defeated Newcastle by two goals to nil and the occasion was a little too much for Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle were ninety minutes away from winning their first trophy in over 67 years, but they didn’t have enough to beat in-form Manchester United on the day.

Guimaraes couldn’t handle his emotions after the game and was visibly upset after his side lost the cup final.

You’d imagine with all their financial backing, it won’t be Guimaraes’ only chance to win a trophy with Newcastle.