(Video) Casemiro fires Manchester United into the lead in Carabao Cup final with bullet header

Casemiro fired Manchester United into the lead in the Carabao Cup final with a bullet header.

The Brazilian midfielder has undoubtedly been one of Manchester United’s best players this season, possibly just behind Marcus Rashford.

Casemiro contributes immensely defensively but has also popped up with some important goals this season, and his latest against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final could be the most important of them all.

CASEMIRO MAKES IT 1-0 FOR MANCHESTER UNITED! ? pic.twitter.com/xbIomAhcoG — United Clip (@unitedclip) February 26, 2023

CASEMIRO OPENS UP THE SCORING IN THE CARABAO CUP FINAL! pic.twitter.com/w0uagZsVjx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 26, 2023

CASEMIRO!! ?? LIFT OFF AT WEMBLEY!! MANCHESTER UNITED LEAD!! ? pic.twitter.com/tP3nznAnOQ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 26, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, ESPN and Bein Sports.

Shortly after, Marcus Rashford doubled Manchester United’s lead with a deflected strike.