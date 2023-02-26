(Video) Casemiro fires Manchester United into the lead in Carabao Cup final with bullet header

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Casemiro fired Manchester United into the lead in the Carabao Cup final with a bullet header.

The Brazilian midfielder has undoubtedly been one of Manchester United’s best players this season, possibly just behind Marcus Rashford.

Casemiro contributes immensely defensively but has also popped up with some important goals this season, and his latest against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final could be the most important of them all.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea will not sack Graham Potter tonight as board still have faith
Manchester City target Brighton midfielder for summer transfer
(Video) Phil Jones claims Manchester United star is “the best player in the world”

Pictures from Sky Sports, ESPN and Bein Sports.

Shortly after, Marcus Rashford doubled Manchester United’s lead with a deflected strike.

More Stories Casemiro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.