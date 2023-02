Al-Nassr were 3-0 winners over Damac in the Saudi Arabian league on Saturday and the match saw Cristiano Ronaldo score his second hat trick for the club.

All the goals came in the first half with the superstar opening the scoring from the penalty spot in minute 18 and the Portuguese star had the hat trick complete by minute 44.

The final goal was Ronaldo’s eighth in the league and the 38-year-old is already up to the sixth spot in the goalscoring chart.