Erik ten Hag certainly enjoyed himself after leading Manchester United to their first trophy under his regime.

Many of the Manchester United squad wouldn’t have won a trophy during their time at the club, and the celebrations that followed showed how much the trophy meant to them.

We even saw Ten Hag having a little dance with the duo he brought from Ajax, Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

The spirit of this current Manchester United squad under Ten Hag is great to see and is having a positive impact on the pitch.

