Erik ten Hag certainly enjoyed himself after leading Manchester United to their first trophy under his regime.

Many of the Manchester United squad wouldn’t have won a trophy during their time at the club, and the celebrations that followed showed how much the trophy meant to them.

We even saw Ten Hag having a little dance with the duo he brought from Ajax, Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

Erik ten Hag dancing with Antony & Martinez ?? pic.twitter.com/D1pAaHBP9G — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2023

The spirit of this current Manchester United squad under Ten Hag is great to see and is having a positive impact on the pitch.