Video: Harry Kane kills off Chelsea with classic goal and mounts more pressure on Potter

Tottenham are on their way to three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they lead Chelsea 2-0 thanks to a classic Harry Kane goal.
The home side took the lead early on in the half thanks to a stunning goal from Oliver Skipp and Graham Potter’s side have struggled to create chances ever since.
The game has now been killed off after Kane finished off a corner routine. The goal was a classic from the striker as he was in the right place at the back post to knock the ball in and mount more pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter.
KANE DOUBLES SPURS' LEAD! ?? pic.twitter.com/zKMGAq20BX
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2023
Harry Kane is there at the back post to double Tottenham's lead!
?: @USANetwork #MyPLMorning | #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/aPm0yPHZ1V
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 26, 2023