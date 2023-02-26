Video: Oliver Skipp scores first Tottenham goal in style with screamer vs Chelsea

Tottenham have taken the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Chelsea thanks to a stunning first goal from Oliver Skipp.

The first half was an even affair that had some heated moments with the best chance coming from Hojbjerg who hit the post with a long-range effort.

The first goal was always going to be important in this match and Tottenham have got it through Oliver Skipp, who rifled a shot of the underside of the crossbar.

The goal is the midfielder’s first for Spurs and now a Chelsea side who have struggled to score of late will have to find a way to make it level.