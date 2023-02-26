Video: Oliver Skipp scores first Tottenham goal in style with screamer vs Chelsea

Tottenham have taken the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Chelsea thanks to a stunning first goal from Oliver Skipp.
The first half was an even affair that had some heated moments with the best chance coming from Hojbjerg who hit the post with a long-range effort.
The first goal was always going to be important in this match and Tottenham have got it through Oliver Skipp, who rifled a shot of the underside of the crossbar.
The goal is the midfielder’s first for Spurs and now a Chelsea side who have struggled to score of late will have to find a way to make it level.
SKIPPPPPP!!!! ? pic.twitter.com/mrTN7O36ZI
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2023
WHAT A START TO THE HALF FOR TOTTENHAM!
?: @USANetwork #MyPLMorning | #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/wMgS0U9HQP
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 26, 2023