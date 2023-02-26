Video: Oliver Skipp scores first Tottenham goal in style with screamer vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have taken the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Chelsea thanks to a stunning first goal from Oliver Skipp. 

The first half was an even affair that had some heated moments with the best chance coming from Hojbjerg who hit the post with a long-range effort.

The first goal was always going to be important in this match and Tottenham have got it through Oliver Skipp, who rifled a shot of the underside of the crossbar.

The goal is the midfielder’s first for Spurs and now a Chelsea side who have struggled to score of late will have to find a way to make it level.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham star admits he wished he played for Newcastle United
Very bad news for Graham Potter as Chelsea’s best player comes off injured after 19 minutes
Dougie Freedman wants Rangers midfielder as first summer signing at Palace
More Stories Oliver Skipp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.