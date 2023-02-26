Video: “You should resign” – Roy Keane tells Ten Hag to resign after Carabao Cup final

Manchester United are Carabao Cup champions after beating Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley and Man United legend Roy Keane has called for Erik ten Hag to resign after the match.

Goals from Casemiro and Rashford helped the Red Devils to their first trophy in six years and it looks like it could be the start of a special season for the Manchester club, who can still win three more trophies.

After the match, the United squad were over the moon with their achievement and Ten Hag was spotted dancing with Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Man United legend Roy Keane told the Red Devils boss to resign after seeing his moves and the Dutch coach enjoyed the joke.

Keane said: “You should resign after that, you should resign tonight.”