Man United are Carabao Cup champions as their impressive season gathers its first trophy.

Erik ten Hag’s side were 2-0 winners in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle and that caps off an excellent week for the Manchester club who beat Barcelona midweek as well.

The job the Dutch coach has done this season has been very impressive and the Red Devils are currently in contention for three more trophies in addition to their cup win on Sunday.

Following the match at Wembley, vice-captain and captain on the day, Bruno Fernandes, has provided a rallying cry for the rest of the season and stated that United want to win more trophies throughout the rest of the campaign.

“It’s an amazing feeling, obviously. We have been searching for this moment, the fans, the club. Finally, we get our trophy,” Fernandes told Sky Sports after the final whistle.

“It has been an amazing period, the first trophy of the season, but we want more, this isn’t enough for this club. We want more and we need more.”