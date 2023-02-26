French international striker Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move back to the Premier League at the end of the season.

A report from the Sun claims that West Ham United could be a potential destination for the 36-year-old. The likes of Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford have been mentioned as well.

The 36-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers are keen on signing him.

It is no secret that West Ham will have to bring in a quality attacker and Giroud could prove to be a superb short-term acquisition.

Despite being in his 30s, the French international remains a quality player and has 11 goals and 6 assists to his name across all competitions. Giroud excelled in the recently concluded World Cup with his country as well and helped France reach the finals of the tournament.

The 36-year-old has done well in the Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea in the past and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at West Ham next season.

His style of play is likely to fit in well with David Moyes’s approach as well.

The opportunity to join a London club is likely to be a tempting proposition for the French international as per reports and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Signing him for free would be a coup for West Ham, but they will need to beat relegation this season first.