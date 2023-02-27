£130k-a-week Palace star could be tempted to leave the club

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha could be tempted with a move to Al-Nassr during the summer transfer window.

A report from the Evening Standard recently claimed that Zaha was contemplating a move to Al-Nassr to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zaha is out of contract at the end of the season and with no new contract secure, it looks like he could be on his way out.

Transfer journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Zaha could be tempted with the move due to the money that could be offered.

“I think he’d have to contemplate the sort of money that will probably be on the table for a move like this. If it’s real, I’m sure he would be tempted by it. It’s likely to be more money than he could earn anywhere else right now and, with the standard of football he would be playing, he’d be able to play very easily,” said Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport.

