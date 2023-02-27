Exclusive: Chelsea & Manchester City transfer target would love big move this summer

Chelsea and Manchester City have both been linked with a possible transfer move for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister recently, and Fabrizio Romano has an exclusive update on the Argentina international’s future.

Mac Allister has shone in the Premier League and was also a key player for his country as they won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and it makes sense that Romano is now tipping him as one to watch for the summer.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano suggested that Man City’s focus for the time being was on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, while he also didn’t specifically comment on the links with Chelsea.

However, it seems Romano is aware that Mac Allister wants a big move and that there’s a chance it could happen for him at the end of this season.

“At the moment City are in the Bellingham race, nothing to report on Alexis Mac Allister,” Romano said.

“I’m told he has chances to leave in the summer as he’d love a top club move, but Brighton guarantee they’ve not fixed a price tag yet and I guess it’s going to be another big fight to sign Brighton star in the summer.”

Mac Allister has been linked as one of the names on Chelsea’s radar by The Athletic, while the links with City come from the Daily Star.

The 24-year-old looks like he has more to offer at the highest level of the game, and he could be an important addition to this struggling Chelsea squad.

City, meanwhile, may also look to make some changes this summer as Ilkay Gundogan nears the end of his contract, and Mac Allister could be a solid option after showing how well he can influence the biggest games.

The player’s father Carlos Mac Allister also recently suggested that a move looks likely for this summer.

“For now, he is at Brighton,” Carlos told TyC Sports. “It seems to me a very good thing that he has returned from the World Cup and has not despaired about leaving, enjoying success calmly and in peace, in a team that loves him very much.

“The reception he received has been the best. He is very well in the club

“We all know that in July there will be possibilities to be able to leave. But prior to the World Cup, Alexis renewed his contract so that the club also has the opportunity of an important transfer, so that a lot can reach Brighton. It is the idea.”