Exclusive: Rumoured Liverpool & Tottenham transfer target to cost €18-20m

Liverpool and Tottenham would have to pay just €18-20million for the transfer of Mainz midfielder Anton Stach, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Germany international has impressed in the Bundesliga and looks like he’d make sense as a target for bigger clubs this summer, but Romano is not currently aware of him being specifically listed among the targets of Liverpool or Spurs.

Both these clubs could do with strengthening in midfield ahead of next season, particularly Liverpool, who have massively under-achieved this season as they look to have several players who’ve now passed their peaks.

Stach may well favour someone like Tottenham right now, however, as Antonio Conte’s side are currently looking the more likely to finish in the top four.

Anton Stach has been liked with Liverpool and Tottenham

Still, Romano has played down the LFC and Spurs transfer rumours for now, but did say that Stach would cost a bargain €18-20m, which is sure to have some big clubs showing an interest.

“Anton Stach is impressing with Mainz and we’re now seeing transfer rumours about a big move to the Premier League,” Romano said.

“He’s a good player with value close to €18-20m, but at the moment honestly I’m not aware of his name in the list of Tottenham and Liverpool.

“No decision will be made by Tottenham on summer targets in February or March.”

