Arsenal have submitted a €40m offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but face competition from other Premier League clubs.

Milinkovic-Savic’s contract at Lazio expires at the end of next season, meaning the Italian club will be forced to cash-in during the summer transfer window to avoid risking him leaving on a free transfer.

The Serbian international has provided 12 goals and assists in 21 league games this season and has been a great servant to Lazio for years now.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are looking to sign Milinkovic-Savic this summer and have submitted a €40m offer for the midfielder. The report claims that both West Ham and Newcastle have also submitted offers.

All thee Premier League clubs will be looking to pick themselves up a bargain with the 28-year-old out of contract next summer.

Milinkovic-Savic has been at Lazio since the summer of 2015, when he joined the club from Genk. He has been instrumental in Lazio’s recent success, including their title win in 2019/20 and their Serie A runners-up finish in 2021/22.

After so long at the club, you’d imagine he would prefer them to receive a significant fee for him rather than leaving on a free next summer.