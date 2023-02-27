Arsenal monitoring Chelsea star ahead of surprise potential transfer

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling a head of a potential summer transfer window move.

Sterling has worked with Mikel Arteta before, with the pair together at Manchester City when Arteta was Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager.

It seems Arteta would now be keen on a reunion with the England international, according to 90min, who state that the Gunners are already preparing for life in the Champions League next season.

Arsenal missed out on the top four last year but are now top of the table, so may even finish in first place now, with Champions League qualification surely the bare minimum in terms of this season’s expectations.

Being back in Europe’s top club competition could be useful for Arsenal as they plan for new targets for next season, and Sterling looks like a big name who’d be a good fit.

90min note that the former Liverpool man has praised Arteta in the past, while the Spanish tactician is also said to be keen on the player’s versatility.

It’s not been an easy time for Sterling at Chelsea, so it could be that his stay at Stamford Bridge will end up being a short one.

AFC recently raided the Blues for Jorginho, so it’s clear these rival clubs are ready to do business together from time to time.