Arsenal first-team duo start for U21s on Monday night as they look to gain match fitness

Arsenal duo Jakub Kiwior and Emile Smith Rowe started for the U21 side on Monday night.

Kiwior and Smith Rowe have both struggled for game time this season. Kiwior signed for the club during the January transfer window, but due to the impressive form of Gabriel and William Saliba, he’s yet to play a Premier League minute.

Smith Rowe has spent the majority of the season on the treatment table and is also yet to start a game this season.

As the Arsenal duo look to build up their match fitness, Mikel Arteta has sent Smith Rowe and Kiwior with the U21s to play against Chelsea on Monday night.

Both players could have a huge part to play for Arsenal in the future as they’re both 23 years of age or under. There’s no real shame in not being a regular for a Premier League side at that age, particularly for Kiwior who needs to settle in England.

Smith Rowe played a key role for Arsenal over the last few years before getting injured and his return to action will be a huge boost for Arsenal.

