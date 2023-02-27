Arsenal plotting move to sign West Ham star who only joined the club last summer

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Arsenal plotting move to sign West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta despite him only joining the club last summer.

Paqueta signed for West Ham during the summer transfer window from Lyon and it’s taken the Brazilian some time to settle in England.

The 25-year-old has started 15 games in the Premier League this season, contributing with just two goals and two assists.

Despite his fairly underwhelming start to life at West Ham, a report from Fichajes has claimed that Arsenal and Newcastle are considering making a move for Paqueta during the summer transfer window.

Lucas Paqueta
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham have reportedly made a £35m bid for talented Lazio midfielder
Leeds United star already looking for a new team for next season
Five Newcastle players are now playing for their futures after Manchester United defeat

Paqueta could be a smart signing for Arsenal if they manage to reignite the form he produced for Lyon. The Brazilian was impressive at the World Cup in Qatar, but just isn’t reaching the levels many West Ham fans would have expected when he joined the club.

Of course, West Ham as a whole are struggling this season so it may be down to the environment he is in, but he’s certainly not the first player to take a while to settle into the Premier League.

More Stories Lucas Paqueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.