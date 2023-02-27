Arsenal plotting move to sign West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta despite him only joining the club last summer.

Paqueta signed for West Ham during the summer transfer window from Lyon and it’s taken the Brazilian some time to settle in England.

The 25-year-old has started 15 games in the Premier League this season, contributing with just two goals and two assists.

Despite his fairly underwhelming start to life at West Ham, a report from Fichajes has claimed that Arsenal and Newcastle are considering making a move for Paqueta during the summer transfer window.

Paqueta could be a smart signing for Arsenal if they manage to reignite the form he produced for Lyon. The Brazilian was impressive at the World Cup in Qatar, but just isn’t reaching the levels many West Ham fans would have expected when he joined the club.

Of course, West Ham as a whole are struggling this season so it may be down to the environment he is in, but he’s certainly not the first player to take a while to settle into the Premier League.