Arsenal have agreement in place to keep wonderkid who’s attracting transfer interest

Arsenal reportedly have an agreement in place to tie down academy prospect Myles Lewis-Skelly to a new contract despite transfer interest from other high-profile suitors.

This is according to The Athletic, who have provided an update on the teenager’s Arsenal future after his impressive form for Jack Wilshere’s Under-18 side this season.

Lewis-Skelly looks to be the latest homegrown talent making the grade at the Emirates Stadium, following the success of the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah.

It’s not clear precisely who has been tracking the 16-year-old, but the report describes them as ‘prominent suitors’, which suggests some other big clubs in the Premier League might want to snap him up.

Arsenal seems like the place to be at the moment, though, and Lewis-Skelly may well look at the progress of someone like Saka and think that that could be him in the next couple of years.

Gooners will hope that Lewis-Skelly and other top talents can be persuaded to stay at the club and eventually make that first-team breakthrough.