Barcelona dealt injury blow as star player out for two weeks and will miss El Clasico clash vs Real Madrid

Barcelona have reportedly been dealt a major injury blow as star striker Robert Lewandowski now looks set to miss two weeks of action, including the upcoming game against Real Madrid.

According to Relevo, the Poland international has suffered his first major fitness problem since joining Barca in the summer, and further tests will determine just how serious a problem it is.

For now, however, it looks like the initial expectation is that Lewandowski will be out for two weeks, meaning he won’t be available for the Copa del Rey semi-final clash with arch rivals Real Madrid.

The former Bayern Munich man’s next game could be the March 19th La Liga fixture against Los Blancos, but it’s certainly far from an ideal time for Xavi to be losing such an important player.

Lewandowski has 25 goals in 30 games in all competitions so far this season, with the 34-year-old proving a great signing from Bayern, where he was also one of the most prolific goal-scorers in world football for many years.

That’s the kind of quality Barca would have liked to have in their side for some big games coming up, but Xavi will have to reshuffle his attack in the weeks ahead.