BBC man Matt Kilgallon believes Liam Cooper faces a long spell on the bench after the signing of Max Wober.

Cooper’s last match for the Yorkshire club was under former manager Jesse Marsch and it looks like new boss Javi Gracia prefers the duo of Koch and Wober in the middle of defence.

“It’s normal, you’re at a big club, you’re at a Premier League club, there’s competition,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “Coops has been in there when it’s his position. I’m afraid that’s the way it is. He knows that, he’s an experienced player, he’s been around. He knows the crack, he knows when he comes back, he’s going to have to wait his time. That’s for sure.

“If you ask him, he’d probably say, yeah Wober’s come in and done great. He knows he’s not going to come back in. I’m afraid that’s not how it works. He’s got to wait his time now, keep fit. And when it changes, it changes.”