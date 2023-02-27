Celtic set the standards – The 22 trophies in 11 Years banner at Hampden

Celtic beat Rangers on Sunday afternoon in a pulsating Viaplay League Cup Final at Hampden. Ange Postecoglou’s side picked up the first piece of silverware for the season thanks to a brace from Kyogo.

The National Stadium in Glasgow’s East End was awash with colour and noise as the fierce rivals met on a collision course to determine where the League Cup would be headed. By quarter past five, Rangers fans had all hit abandoned their end as the Celtic celebrations began. In truth, the celebrations hasn’t really stopped since before the game even kicked off. After Kyogo opened the scoring, there were terrific scenes at half time within the Celtic end.

Kyogo’s goals were clinical in their nature but the build up play was vintage Celtic, offering runs, showing determination to get forward and making themselves available for the ball. Aaron Mooy, who played a part in both goals, slid the ball towards the onrushing Greg Taylor who fired the cross into the path of Maeda. The Japanese forward didn’t connect but his movement freed Kyogo, who couldn’t miss.

Similarly, the second goal was forged in the midfield. Callum McGregor found Mooy in a pocket of space, who slid the ball into Reo Hatate, who cut it back allowing Kyogo to double Celtic’s lead.

Rangers came back into it and threatened for a period but it came to nothing. Perhaps the score line made the atmosphere that more tense as the game entered its final twenty minutes. Ange made a few changes to freshen up his team but Celtic held firm in defence and created chances in attack.

In truth, it could’ve been more and there would have been few legitimate complaints from Rangers. Celtic were the better team on the pitch and the fans outperformed in the stands. There are still two trophies to play for – the League and the Scottish Cup – both offering up further excitement as we head towards the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.