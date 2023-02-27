Chelsea agree to send new signing on loan after previous deal collapsed reports Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Brazilian club Vasco da Gama over a loan move for new signing Andrey Santos after a deal collapsed with Palmeiras.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Vasco accepted Chelsea’s key condition for Santos to play at the U20 World Cup this year and that set the wheels in motion for the move to happen.

The 18-year-old is expected to return in July after the loan spell in Brazil and once the U20 World Cup is over and according to Romano, the medicals for the temporary transfer will take place soon.

Chelsea signed Santos from Vasco da Gama in January for £18m but the 18-year-old has not played for the Blues since moving from Brazil.

The midfielder is believed to be a big talent with many clubs looking to take him on loan. Aside from Vasco, the deal with Palmeiras collapsed, while LA Galaxy put in an offer to Chelsea for the youngster, reports GOAL.

Going back to Brazil seems like the best move for Santos as the young star begins his path of climbing up the ladder at Chelsea.

