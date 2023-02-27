Chelsea dealt major blow ahead of Champions League second-leg as key player ruled out

Chelsea have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their Champions League second-leg tie against Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund in the second-leg of their Champions League tie with a one-goal deficit to overcome.

Chelsea are going through an extremely difficult time under Graham Potter and a win against Borussia Dortmund could do a world of good for the club, fans, players, manager, and everyone involved at Chelsea.

However, it looks like they’re going to have to deal without one of the players who has been a shining light this season.

According to The Times, Thiago Silva has been ruled out for at least a week through injury after being forced off against Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend. As a result, Silva could miss their second-leg tie at home to Dortmund.

Silva has been one of Chelsea’s best players this season and is still performing at an elite-level despite being 38 years old.

Silva recently signed a new deal at the club which will have undoubtedly been a huge positive for Chelsea fans during this period of struggle this season.

 

