Chelsea eyeing Premier League manager to replace Graham Potter

Chelsea are eyeing Thomas Frank amid concerns that Graham Potter may not be the man for the job.

Frank has been doing an excellent job for Brentford over the last few years, taking them into the Premier League before solidifying the club and cementing their safety in the top flight.

Brentford haven’t really looked like going down since coming up, which is a credit to Frank, and the recruitment strategy at the club has meant Frank has had to deal with losing key players over the years.

Now, Football Insider has claimed that Thomas Frank is being eyed by Chelsea as the pressure continues to grow on Potter after their latest defeat to Premier League rivals Tottenham.

The report claims that Frank is a top contender for the job if Potter was to be sacked, but it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Frank suffer the same problems that Potter is currently having at Stamford Bridge.

Potter is struggling at the moment and he’s a manager who has never had to deal with superstar players, similar to Frank.