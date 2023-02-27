Chelsea players starting to turn on Graham Potter, some were shocked at squad for Spurs game

Chelsea players may reportedly be starting to turn against manager Graham Potter as the team continues to struggle.

The general mood at Stamford Bridge has been one of calm and patience, but cracks may finally be starting to appear after the 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham at the weekend.

According to the Telegraph, Potter may now have just two games to turn things around, with upcoming fixtures described as ‘make of break’ in the report.

The Telegraph add that some Chelsea players increasingly feel unsure if Potter is the man to lift them out of this difficult situation, while others were ‘shocked’ to find themselves not even in the squad for the Spurs game.

Potter was greatly admired for the work he did during his time in charge of Brighton, but he’s found the step up to Chelsea very challenging, and it really seems like the job might be too big for him.

It remains to be seen if he can turn things around in the next couple of games, but we’re perhaps finally starting to see signs that the Chelsea ownership are ready to act if this nightmare season continues to spiral further out of control.