“I don’t think they like his tactics” – Pundit rips “boring” Chelsea boss Graham Potter to shreds

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has ripped Chelsea to shreds as they continue to struggle under Graham Potter.

The pundit, speaking on talkSPORT, believes the former Brighton boss is not getting a response from these players, who don’t look like they believe in what he’s telling them to do.

Chelsea were comfortably beaten 2-0 by rivals Spurs at the weekend, and O’Hara admits he was surprised at how easy a game it was for his old side, who normally struggle against the Blues.

The pundit says that this Chelsea side look “soft”, “slow”, and “boring”, though, which is why he feels Potter surely can’t survive for much longer at Stamford Bridge…

“I think his time’s up!” ?? “They’ll go out of the #UCL. This team has no fight or passion. It’s unacceptable!” Jamie O’Hara is certain that Graham Potter’s time as #CFC manager is all but over. ? pic.twitter.com/RGQDsjnk0J — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 27, 2023

This will be pretty brutal listening for Chelsea fans, but it does seem to be the reality of where their team is at the moment.

The west London giants set very high standards for so long during the Roman Abramovich era, but Todd Boehly looks to have made a mistake by hiring Potter and with some of the signings he’s made, who have come in for big money but who have not yet delivered at all.