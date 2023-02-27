Shocking Chelsea stat sums up how bad they’ve been under Graham Potter

Chelsea are in a real crisis at the moment and it’s clear that one of their biggest problems is in front of goal.

Just look at the stat below from The Athletic, who show that the Blues have scored just six Premier League goals since the start of November, with even the likes of Leeds and Fulham scoring more than twice that amount…

Kai Havertz, pictured in The Athletic’s graphic, is certainly one of the main culprits, with the Germany international continuing to struggle badly in a Chelsea shirt, despite there being so much excitement when he first completed his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen a few years ago.

Havertz looked a terrific prospect during his time in the Bundesliga, and also wrote himself into Chelsea folklore with that winning goal against Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final.

However, there can be no doubting now that he’s just not good enough for this club, while others like Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke are also struggling to make an impact.

All in all, this surely points towards Graham Potter being on borrowed time at Stamford Bridge…