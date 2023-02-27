Erik ten Hag pens emotional letter to Man United fans after Carabao Cup triumph

Man United ended their six-year wait for a trophy at Wembley on Sunday as the Red Devils defeated Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final.

The Manchester club have been reborn under the leadership of new manager Erik ten Hag and it is remarkable what the Dutch coach has achieved so far.

The League Cup victory symbolises how far Man United have come in such a short space of time and they might not be done yet, as United are still in contention for three more trophies.

The cup win on Sunday clearly meant a lot to Man United as a whole and it was evident in the celebrations after the match at Wembley.

Ten Hag was spotted dancing with Antony and Martinez after the match and expressed his emotions through an open letter to Man United fans on Monday.

Erik ten Hag writes heartfelt letter to Man United fans after Carabao Cup final win

In his letter to Man United fans, Ten Hag said via the Man United website: “I wanted to take the time to address you directly this morning.

“When I arrived at the club, we spoke about the challenge and importance of reuniting this group of players with our amazing fans.

“Believe me, this squad knows exactly how important you are. The bond between the supporters and the team is there for everyone to see and what we experienced together yesterday will only further strengthen that bond.

“The atmosphere generated by those of you at Wembley was incredible. From the first minute until the last you were there with us, driving the team on, supporting and encouraging them to get over the line to bring the trophy back to Manchester.