Erling Haaland set to rejoin old team next season in deal worth £20m

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm this campaign and has done so without a boot deal, but the Norwegian striker is set to rejoin his old team ahead of next season.

That, of course, is Nike who were the last boot brand to sponsor the 22-year-old. The Norway international is not benefitting from a boot endorsement currently but that is expected to change soon, as three of the sport’s biggest brands fight for his signature.

According to The Athletic, Haaland’s contract with the Nike team ended in January 2022 and the striker has been spotted in the footwear of Nike, Puma and Adidas ever since and lucrative proposals have been made by each of them to secure his services.

However, Haaland is expected to choose Nike as there have been indications from the player’s side that this is going to be the road travelled.

This is a major coup for Nike as the Man City star is one of the biggest names in the sport and his brand is growing with every passing game.

The forward’s camp expects a package worth about £20million per year to join one of the brands, although comfort and satisfaction with the product are of primary importance, reports The Athletic.

When the deal gets done is unknown, but it looks very likely, provided one of the other two brands doesn’t come in with a bigger offer in the near future.