According to reports, Everton and Bournemouth are keeping an eye on Viktor Gyokeres, a forward for Coventry City.

The Swedish international made a temporary loan transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion to the Sky Blues in January 2021 before finalizing a permanent move the following summer.

Gyokeres earned his 100th appearance for the Championship team on Saturday, contributing one goal and one assist to the team’s 2-1 win over Sunderland.

He now has 16 goals and five assists in 34 competitive appearances for the season after his performance on Saturday, and as the second-highest scorer in the Championship, he appears to be drawing interest from the Premier League clubs.

Football Insider claims Bournemouth and Everton have already enquired about securing his services in summer.

Gyokeres has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal, and Coventry are concerned that he could leave on a free transfer in June 2024.