Exclusive: Barcelona exploring surprise move for Liverpool midfielder states Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona have been exploring a move for Liverpool star Naby Keita who looks set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his contract expires at Anfield.

The Catalan club still have major financial issues and like recent transfer windows, the free agent market will be utilised by the club again this summer, states Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist has said that Barca are being linked to all free agents ahead of the summer, with Keita being one of them, but nothing is advanced with the Liverpool midfield star as of now.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano said: “Barça are linked to all the possible free agents; but at the moment, nothing is concrete or advanced between Keita and any other club. He will decide in the next months. Barça are exploring the free agents market but nothing is “serious” yet.”

Keita has been at Liverpool since 2018 and his time at Anfield has been hit and miss. The 28-year-old has suffered a lot from injury issues and has not been able to build much consistency over the years.

The Guinea international has also shown just how good a player he can be, especially last season, and with Liverpool set to sign midfielders in the summer, now could be the right time for him to move on.