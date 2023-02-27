Newcastle United are likely to be very busy in this summer’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’.

The Magpies are making good progress under Eddie Howe and their ambitious new owners, but ultimately didn’t have enough in them to prevent Manchester United from beating them in yesterday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The Red Devils ran out 2-0 winners and lifted a first trophy under Erik ten Hag, but it looks like Newcastle fans will have to be a little more patient with their project.

Romano, however, insists that it looks like things are going in the right direction at St James’ Park, though he feels Howe’s side could do with at least three signings in the summer.

The reporter named a full-back, a winger and a creative midfielder as the three signings Newcastle need, and it seems there will be plenty of work done to continue improving this team.

“I don’t think yesterday’s result is a big setback for Newcastle,” Romano said. “They came up against an in-form Manchester United, who were simply the better team on the day.

“Eddie Howe’s side are doing fantastic, the project is perfect in my opinion, with money always invested smartly on players for the present and future.

“For sure they will be on the market in the summer, I think they need at least one new full-back, one creative midfielder and one winger, but I see them being very busy in July.”