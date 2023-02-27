Video: FIFA 2022 World XI – Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City star’s make the cut

FIFA have named their 2022 World XI and five Premier League players have made the cut, including stars from Manchester United, City and Liverpool.

The FIFA 2022 World XI has been announced and it’s difficult to argue too many of the choices. It’s a surprise not to see more Argentinian representation after their impressive World Cup campaign, however.

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City players make up five out of the eleven, with Casemiro, Joao Cancelo, Virgil van Dijk, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have all made the cut, as seen in the video below.

Thibaut Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and of course, Lionel Messi, make up the rest of the XI.