Five Newcastle players are now playing for their futures after Manchester United defeat

Five players could now be playing for their future after Newcastle’s recent cup final defeat.

Despite it being an excellent achievement, making it to the final of the Carabao Cup, Newcastle will be disappointed to fall at the final hurdle.

Ultimately, Manchester United’s quality was too much and proved Newcastle might not be at that level yet, particularly if you look at some of the players they brought off the bench.

The Telegraph has now suggested that five players are now playing for their futures. Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson could be vulnerable.