Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal transfer links with La Liga “top talent”

Arsenal may have been linked with exciting Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga, but it seems Fabrizio Romano isn’t entirely convinced by the transfer rumours.

Setting the record straight in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano said it’s too early for Veiga to be a serious target for big clubs like Arsenal, with the 20-year-old midfielder likely to be someone who’s targeted further down the line.

The Gunners have a habit of scouring the world for top young players, and Veiga certainly looks like someone to keep a close eye on in the next few years.

It remains to be seen, however, if or when we’ll see Arsenal step up their interest in the Spain Under-21 international, according to Romano’s latest information.

“Some Arsenal fans have asked me about links with Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga,” Romano said.

“However, I think it’s way too early before linking him with big clubs like this. I’m told four or five top clubs scouts are monitoring him as Veiga is a top talent and he’s doing great in La Liga, but it’s something for the future, not present.”

Arsenal have been busy in the last few transfer windows, so fans will be eager to see them continue to strengthen, but Veiga might not be someone who can make the desired impact straight away, even if he might be one to look at again in a year or two.