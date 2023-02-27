Gary Neville not happy with Newcastle player for his Man Utd performance

Gary Neville had some criticism for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson for his underwhelming performance in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

Wilson is normally a reliable player and key member of Eddie Howe’s side, but it wasn’t his day at Wembley, and Neville picked up on it during commentary for Sky Sports.

“Callum Wilson, it’s not been his day so far. He’s got to improve with that final part,” Neville said, as quoted by The Boot Room, following a pass that was cut out by Man Utd defender Luke Shaw.

Neville is quite right to point at Wilson, who is capable of far better than that, but who simply couldn’t show up in this big game.

In fairness, however, it was also a very good performance from United, who were deserved winners on the day as they picked up what is surely going to be the first of many trophies under Erik ten Hag.