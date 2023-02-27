Leeds United are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu this summer.

The Turkey international could seemingly be made available by Inter, with Fichajes reporting that the Serie A giants would be prepared to sell for around €25million.

The report names Leeds and Southampton as two potential suitors for Calhanoglu, who has had a fine career in Europe, even if he’s never quite hit the expectations seen in him when he was a youngster.

Calhanoglu really caught the eye in spells at Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, establishing a reputation as a set-piece and long-range goal specialist, but he’s perhaps failed to build on that and become enough of an all-rounder to make it to the very top.

Still, the 29-year-old could be a fine option to give Leeds some quality in the middle of the park, so there’s surely some sense in pursuing this deal if it can be done on the cheap.

Inter are under pressure to sell players like Calhanoglu due to their poor finances at the moment, according to Fichajes.