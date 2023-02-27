£30m Leeds star might look to leave the club then season finishes

Leeds United may reportedly face trouble ahead regarding the future of on-loan Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

The USA international joined Leeds on loan in January, but it’s now anticipated that he’ll have other offers in the summer.

Discussing McKennie’s future on Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones said: “I mean, there’s still other interest out there for him, but if Leeds turn the corner and Gracia puts him at the centre of the project, I think it could actually still turn out well.”

This season certainly hasn’t gone to plan for Leeds, so it remains to be seen if a big name like McKennie would be ready to commit to the club, especially when he was brought in by fellow American Jesse Marsch, who was recently sacked.