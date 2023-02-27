Liverpool could offer Luis Diaz as part of deal for €150m superstar this summer

There looks like there could be big changes this summer at Anfield as Liverpool look to bounce back from their miserable current campaign and Jurgen Klopp could be eyeing up a move for one of Europe’s best players.

The German coach is expected to add at least two midfielders this summer, as well as strengthen other areas of the pitch. Liverpool’s defence has also been a major worry this season but according to a new report in Italy, the Premier League giants are willing to spend big again on their forward line by trying to bring in one of Europe’s best players.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Liverpool are interested in AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as the winger is yet to renew his deal in Italy and it looks like the Portugal international is on his way out of the San Siro.

Leao’s current contract expires in 2024, which has a release clause of €150m. Milan are said to want between €120m-€150m for the Portuguese winger and prefer a cash-only offer, states the report.

However, it also states that Liverpool could offer money and Luis Diaz in exchange for the 23-year-old, which would not be a smart thing for the Merseyside club to do.

The Colombian has been sensational since joining Klopp’s team over a year ago and although Leao is a better player, someone like Mohamed Salah would be a better star to exchange as the 30-year-old has shown a big decline this season.

It is also hard seeing Liverpool spending up to €150m on a forward when the need for a midfielder is urgent