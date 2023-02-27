Liverpool are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister with his agent attending Anfield last week.

A report from Matteo Moretto recently reported that Brighton midfielder Mac Allister’s intention is to leave Brighton this summer to take the next step in his career.

After an impressive season with Brighton and after winning the World Cup with Argentina, Mac Allister may be looking to join an elite-level club to further his career.

Now, according to Jacque Talbot in the tweet below, Mac Allister’s agent was at Anfield last week during Liverpool’s Champions League match with Real Madrid.

Understand Alexis Mac Allister's agent was at Anfield for Liverpool's UCL match against Real Madrid. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) February 27, 2023

Whether Mac Allister’s agent was attending the game to hold talks with Liverpool remains to be seen, but it seems a bit of a coincidence if the report of Liverpool being interested is true.

With Liverpool desperate for midfield signings and Mac Allister looking to further his career by joining a bigger club, it could be a match made in heaven for the two parties.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Liverpool’s priority was Jude Bellingham this summer, but he hasn’t ruled out Liverpool signing multiple midfielders.