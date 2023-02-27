Liverpool monitoring the situation of surprise Chelsea star ahead of potential free summer move

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring N’Golo Kante’s situation at Chelsea as the Reds plan to add to their midfield in the summer. 

The middle of the park has been a problem area for Jurgen Klopp this season and the German coach is expected to add at least two new faces in the summer.

Jude Bellingham is the Merseyside club’s top target, and according to Football Insider, N’Golo Kante is a name the Reds are watching to partner with the England international.

The France international is out of contract in the summer and has been locked in negotiations with Chelsea over an extension – which is expected to get done. The report states that the Blues will offer the 31-year-old a new one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

Kante is being watched by Liverpool
This would be a surprise move from Liverpool as an injury-prone midfielder is the last thing they need to add to their squad. Kante was once one of the best midfielders in the world but that is not the case anymore.

Klopp is likely to move for someone younger in the summer as that potential star matched with Bellingham would be the future of the Merseyside club.

