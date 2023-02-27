Failure to build a new midfield could see Liverpool fall further behind.

That is the view of former attacker Stan Collymore, who believes Jurgen Klopp must sign at least three new midfielders once the summer transfer window opens later this year in order to remain competitive.

It is no secret – the Reds’ midfield options are seriously lacking. The likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago are all well into their thirties and with other options at the opposite end of their careers, including 18-year-old Stefan Bajectic, Klopp’s midfield is severely unbalanced.

And following what has so far been a massively underwhelming season, according to Collymore, Klopp’s Liverpool, who sit seventh in the Premier League table, need an injection of quality and energy.

“Liverpool’s entire midfield needs transforming,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Stefan Bajetic looks like a great prospect but there’s no way Jurgen Klopp can be relying on an 18-year-old week in, week out. I honestly think that anything short of three or four new midfielders in the summer, with at least one of them being either Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham, won’t be good enough.

“In my opinion, not addressing that area of the pitch would see Liverpool fail to seriously compete for several more seasons. They’ve got to completely overhaul their midfield engine as soon as possible, no ifs, buts or maybes.”

Collymore isn’t wrong and you’ll be hard-pushed to find a Liverpool fan who disagrees that their team’s midfield needs rejuvenating.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has been the most heavily-linked player, but with the Englishman likely to have his pick of all the top clubs once the time comes for him to leave Germany, it is hard to imagine the Reds being his preferred destination – especially with how things are going this season, which looks set to see them miss out on Champions League football next time out.

As for Rice, he is probably going to be in a similar position to Bellingham – with all the top clubs chasing his signature, Liverpool, in order to sign him, would have to fight off some pretty hefty competition, so it is definitely going to be interesting to see how Klopp manages his transfer shortlist and which players he prioritises over others.