Man United star clearly BLANKS Avram Glazer before lifting the Carabao Cup

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire seemed to blank Avram Glazer just moments before lifting the Carabao Cup for the club at Wembley yesterday.

Watch the video below as Maguire pays no attention to the hugely unpopular Glazer just before he gets his hands on the trophy after Man Utd’s 2-0 win over Newcastle…

Maguire may not be playing regularly for the Red Devils at the moment, but this will surely be popular with the club’s fans as they hope for the Glazers to finally sell up in the next few months.

