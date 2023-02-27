Manchester United reportedly have an active interest in the potential transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

This would be an ambitious deal, but it seems the Red Devils are serious about trying to sign the England international, whose contract with Spurs is due to expire in 2024, according to Football Insider.

Man Utd currently have Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley, but he’s unlikely to be a long-term option, and a signing like Kane would be ideal to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Football Insider also claim that Bayern Munich could be in the race to sign Kane, but there have been plenty of conflicting rumours about the 29-year-old’s future for some time now.

It’s a tricky transfer saga to predict, but Ben Jacobs has previously written exclusively for CaughtOffside to state that United or another Premier League could would likely have the edge over Bayern in the race to sign Kane.

However, our Bundesliga expert Christian Falk has also addressed Kane’s future in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, suggesting the Bavarian giants are very much in the race for his signature.

Spurs fans will also no doubt hope there is some chance they can keep Kane, with the club seeming to move in a positive direction under Antonio Conte.

United also seem to have alternatives to Kane on their radar, with the Telegraph linking them with Napoli front-man Victor Osimhen.