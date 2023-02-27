Manchester United hoping to blow Arsenal out of the water in race for England international

Manchester United are hoping to blow Arsenal out of the water in the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice has enjoyed a sensational few years for West Ham since coming through the academy. The England international played a pivotal role in West Ham’s fantastic European campaign and will undoubtedly be looking to push himself in his career and playing regular Champions League football.

Many clubs around Europe would be interested in signing Rice in the summer transfer window if he becomes available, and two of those clubs are Manchester United and Arsenal.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim that Manchester United are hopeful of beating Arsenal in the race to sign Rice, despite the West Ham midfielder expressing his desire to stay in London.

The report also adds that Rice might not be put off by a move to Manchester United, so it’s set to be an interesting race to secure his signature.

Signing Rice gives either Manchester United or Arsenal a midfielder for the next ten years but also one that can contribute at the highest level immediately.