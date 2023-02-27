Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been given big praise for the way he’s helped turn this team around since joining from Real Madrid this season.

The Brazil international has become a key player for Erik ten Hag’s new-look Man Utd side, and scored the opening goal for the Red Devils in their 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United yesterday.

After winning so many major trophies during his time in Madrid, it didn’t take long for Casemiro to help United end their trophy drought, and Garth Crooks has given him huge praise for his influence on this side.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, Crooks stated that Casemiro had done what Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do at Old Trafford, saying: “What a professional Casemiro has turned out to be for United. He could, at the age of 31 and having achieved all the success he has in his career with Real Madrid, sat on his fat contract living on easy street.

“Instead he has come to Old Trafford determined to transform the fortunes of a club that was on its knees when he arrived. The football was dire, the dressing room toxic and results poor.

“The Brazilian has slowly got his team-mates playing again and now winning trophies. His performance against Newcastle in the EFL Cup final was a leader’s performance.

“Casemiro has done precisely what Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do and that was unite a dressing room – and he is acquiring special status very quickly among the United fans.”

MUFC fans will be thrilled to see Casemiro helping to change the mood at the club and bring that winning mentality with him from Spain, with other summer signings like Antony and Lisandro Martinez also proving key since being brought in by Ten Hag.