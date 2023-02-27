Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini may be catching the attention of clubs following his temporary promotion to manager in Antonio Conte’s absence.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who has warned the Lilywhites that clubs in the Championship may be thinking about approaching the Italian.

Although Conte is Tottenham’s first team manager, following recent surgery on his gallbladder, the former Inter Milan boss has been forced off the touchline and has spent the last few weeks recovering at his family home in Italy.

Updating fans on his social media, Conte, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “My great sense of responsibility towards the club, the players, the staff and the fans brought me to anticipate my comeback on field.

“Sadly I underestimated the procedure, which wasn’t a routine operation, but a sudden and serious emergency.

“My body has suffered my impatience and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery.

“Who knows me, understands what a burden this is for me, but it is necessary. Come on you Spurs!”

With Stellini taking charge of the side’s last four matches, the assistant manager has recorded a 100 per cent win rate, including last weekend’s impressive 2-0 victory over Graham Potter’s Chelsea, and Collymore thinks the Italian’s winning momentum could see him become a candidate to take up a manager’s job of his own.

“Cristian Stellini is doing a great job in Antonio Conte’s absence,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“The problem for Spurs is, when the manager’s number two gets a taste for the outright manager’s job, they often have their head turned. Of course, they’re going to want to experience it more because they’ve had a sample of what it feels like to be the top man – the one in charge – the man who is listened to.

“I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if clubs are looking at him and wondering if he’s worth taking a gamble on. I don’t think any clubs in the Premier League, certainly not top-half sides anyway, will be willing to take a chance on him. Still, as for Championship teams, or the equivalent throughout Europe, in my view, it’s a no-brainer for them to be looking at Stellini.”