“Nonsense” – Agent of big Liverpool star brushes off exit rumours

Liverpool FC
The agent of Mohamed Salah, Ramy Abbas Issa, has labelled rumours about the Egyptian leaving Liverpool at the end of the season if they fail to qualify for the Champions League as “nonsense”. 

A report from Fichajes stated that Salah would be willing to leave the Merseyside club in the summer should the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League and that PSG are interested in the 30-year-old winger, who could be bought for around €80m.

Salah’s agent has now responded to the report on Twitter and has labelled it “nonsense”, and stated that not qualifying for the Champions League next season hasn’t even crossed their minds

Issa said: “Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds.”

Liverpool look unlikely to qualify for the European competition next season but there is still a small bit of hope, as the Reds are only nine points behind Tottenham but have two games in hand.

Salah only signed a new contract with the Merseyside club last summer, keeping him at Anfield until 2025, but that has not stopped the rumours from swirling; according to his agent, the plan is not to leave as of now.

