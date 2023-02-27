West Ham have been handed a boost with the news that Italian defender Angelo Ogbonna has confirmed he wants to carry on playing for the club.

There has been some uncertainty surrounding Ogbonna’s future, with the 34-year-old set to be out of contract at the end of this season.

Still, when asked if he wanted to continue at the London Stadium for a while longer, the former Juventus man gave a clear answer.

“Of course,” he said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“It feels like a family here and I want to be part of this family,” he added. “Now the most important thing is to get our points and we can talk later.”

Ogbonna may not be getting any younger, but one imagines he could still have an important role to play in David Moyes’ squad.